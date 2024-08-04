22 protestors receive bullet injuries in Uttara
Clashes broke out between protestors and Awami League men at around 12:00pm today, Sunday in Uttara of the capital.
In the outbreak of violence, 22 received bullet injuries.
Of the bullet wounded, nine were admitted to Uttara Modern Hospital and 13 to Crescent Hospital.
Towards 12:00pm the clashes continued between the protestors and the Awami League leaders and activists.
Former member of parliament of Awami League Habib Hasan had been delivering a speech at a camp in Azampur at around 12:00pm. The demonstrators were on the streets.
Then the demonstrators and Awami League men chased each other. At one point Awami League leaders and activists and the police locked in clashes with the demonstrators. Fires were lit on the highway at one point of the clashes.
The Students against Discrimination movement is carry out a non-cooperation programme from today, Sunday. They have a one-point demand for the government to step down.