Awami League men open fire, chase protesters at Dhanmondi Rd 27

Awami League leaders and activists chased protesters at Dhanmondi Road 27 in the capital and they were wielding firearms.

Gunshots were also heard. This incident took place at around 11:30 in the morning today, Sunday.

Protestors began gathering by the side of Rapa Plaza on Road 27 Dhanmondi at around 11:00am. Meanwhile, at a short distance away, Awami League leaders and activists took position on the road near Asad Gate.