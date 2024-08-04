Awami League men open fire, chase protesters at Dhanmondi Rd 27
Awami League leaders and activists chased protesters at Dhanmondi Road 27 in the capital and they were wielding firearms.
Gunshots were also heard. This incident took place at around 11:30 in the morning today, Sunday.
Protestors began gathering by the side of Rapa Plaza on Road 27 Dhanmondi at around 11:00am. Meanwhile, at a short distance away, Awami League leaders and activists took position on the road near Asad Gate.
At around 11:30am the demonstrators suddenly began to run and scatter when Awami League leaders rushed forward towards them, opening gunfire. This correspondent saw a pistol in one of the Awami League men's hands.
The protesters ran and took position half way down Road 27.
Awami League leaders and activists also took position in front of Bangladesh Eye Hospital too. At around 11:45am they started advancing towards Road 27 too. At the time, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) had formed a human chain in front of MIDAS centre on Road 27 Dhanmondi.
The journalists gathered there including of Prothom Alo were preparing to send their reports back to their offices. Awami League leaders and workers aggressively threatened them too.