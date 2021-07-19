Humayun Ahmed’s 9th death anniversary on Monday

Monday marks the 9th death anniversary of eminent writer, playwright, lyricist, and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed, reports UNB.

Considered as one of the cornerstones in modern Bengali literature, Humayun Ahmed died of colorectal cancer at the age of 63 at Bellevue Hospital, New York on 19 July 2012.

Like the previous year, Ahmed's death anniversary is being observed by various organizations through a limited arrangement, due to the on-going disastrous situation of Covid-19.

Several organizations are scheduled to honour the eminent writer through different virtual programmes, on various media platforms.