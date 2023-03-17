Hasina-Modi to inaugurate Bangladesh-India Friendship Oil Pipeline Saturday

The 130-kilometre first ever cross border energy pipeline between Bangladesh and India was built at an estimated cost of INR 3.77 billion.
The Bangladesh section of the pipeline, built at a cost of nearly INR 2.85 billion, has been borne by the Indian government under its grant assistance.
The Pipeline has a capacity to transport 1 million tonne (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) per annum. It will supply High Speed Diesel initially to seven districts in northern Bangladesh.
A long-term agreement was signed in 2017 to import diesel from India to Bangladesh through the pipeline, which stretches from West Bengal’s Siliguri to a Meghna petroleum depot in Dinajpur’s Parbatipur, according to official sources.
The operation of ‘Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline’ will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment friendly mode of transporting HSD from India to Bangladesh.
It will further enhance cooperation in energy security between the two friendly neighbours, the release added.