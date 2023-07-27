117 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia this year: Ministry

The number of Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims who died in Saudi Arabia this year has reached 117 till 27 July, according to the religious affairs ministry.

Among the deceased, 91 were men and 26 women, reports UNB.

According to the ministry's latest Hajj bulletin, 95 pilgrims died in Mecca, eight in Medina, nine in Mina, two in Arafat, and two in Jeddah and one in Muzdalifah.