Build Bangladesh together where tyranny will never rise again: CA

Asserting that the July rekindled the people’s hope for a just, equal and corruption-free country, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called upon all to come forward towards building a Bangladesh together where tyranny will never rise again.

He made the call in a message issued today on the occasion of the July Uprising Day.

In his message, the Chief Adviser said, “July rekindled our hope - a hope for a just, equal and corruption-free Bangladesh.”

He said the sacrifice of thousands has gifted them this rare opportunity for national reform and all must protect it at any cost.