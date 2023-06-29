Modi greets PM Hasina on Eid

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed warmest greetings to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the holy festival of Eid-ul-Azha.
“In his letter, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the sacred festival of Eid al-Adha serves as a strong reminder of the values of sacrifice, compassion and brotherhood,” a press release issued by Indian High Commission said on Wednesday.
He also noted that the bonds between the people of India and Bangladesh are forged in the shared history, cultural kinship as well as sacrifices of people on both sides, said the release.
Modi expressed his confidence that the holy festival of the Eid would bring people of the two neighbouring countries even closer.