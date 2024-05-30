Court bars foreign travel of police official over corruption allegations
A Dhaka court has imposed a travel ban on Uttam Kumar, an additional superintendent of police currently on deputation with the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
The order was issued by Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s senior special judge, Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain, as confirmed by Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, the public prosecutor (PP) for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The ACC informed the court that it is investigating Uttam Kumar, currently stationed at RAB-2, for allegedly amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income. Despite being summoned by the ACC, Uttam Kumar failed to appear. Furthermore, he was served a notice to submit his wealth statement, but subsequently withdrew money from his bank account after receiving the notice.
Public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain added that Uttam Kumar attempted to travel abroad after withdrawing the money, prompting the ACC to request a travel ban. The court issued the order following a hearing on the matter.