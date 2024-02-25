Holy Shab-e-Barat today

Holy Shab-e-Barat, the night of fortune, will be observed throughout the country tonight with due religious fervour and devotion.

On this occasion, Islamic Foundation (IF) has chalked out programmes including waz (religious sermons) and doa-mahfils at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, an Islamic Foundation (IF) press release said.

Besides, religious sermons highlighting the significance of Shab-e-Barat will be delivered at various mosques after Maghrib prayers alongside holding special munajat after Esha prayers tomorrow in the country.