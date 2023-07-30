Gas supply to remain suspended in some areas of Dhaka

Gas supply will remain suspended in some areas of Dhaka on Monday due to urgent installation and removal of gas pipeline, according to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company.

Titas in a notice on Sunday said gas supply will remain suspended from Bata signal to Gaucia and from Katabon to Science Laboratory intersection from 10:00am to 6:00pm on Monday.

Gas supply will also remain suspended in the residential and commercial areas of the eastern side from Gaucia to Science Laboratory intersection.

The notice also reads the pressure of gas may be low in the surrounding areas.

The Titas authorities in the notice expressed their regret for the inconvenience of the consumers.