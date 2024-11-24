Commission to hold free, neutral, credible election: CEC
New chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said they are committed to holding a free, fair and credible election.
“We will present this nation a free, neutral and credible election with the cooperation of everyone,” the CEC said.
AMM Nasir Uddin made the remarks while replying to queries from the journalists after taking the oath at the Supreme Court on Sunday. Other commissioners were also present.
The CEC said, “First of all, I took the oath and I want to uphold it. I see this responsibility as a big opportunity of my life, as well as an opportunity to serve the nation. People of the country are deprived of voting rights. They battled many fights for a free and neutral election and shed much blood during the movements in the past days. I am committed to presenting them a free, neutral and credible election and I will do my best.”
CEC told the journalists, “We must conduct election with the cooperation of everyone. We cannot do it alone. We need your cooperation. We need cooperation of people and political parties of the country. With the cooperation of everyone, we will present a free, neutral and credible election to this nation.”
*More to follow..