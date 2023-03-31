Desh TV correspondent sued under DSA

Two separate cases have been filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) against Khulna divisional correspondent of private channel Desh TV following a report on a beauty parlour aired on 18 March, reports UNB.
The news surfaced on Friday when a widespread criticism is going on over the DSA case against Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman.
The two cases were lodged at the court of Khulna Cyber Tribunal Judge Kanika Biswas on 21 and 28 March respectively. The accused journalist is Md Asim.
According to the first information report (FIR), the journalist prepared a report styled ‘Unethical deeds in guise of beauty parlour’ and it was aired on the channel on 18 March.
On 21 March, beautician Tania Islam, owner of the beauty parlour, filed the case at the court accusing four people including the journalist.
The other accused are Mahfuzur Rahman, a resident of the Khulna’s Khalishpur, Dhaka First News Editor and Publisher Md Sarwar Hossain Khan and its Managing Editor Md Alam Khan.
Taking the case into cognisance, the court ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter.
Later, Sumaiya Kabir, an employee of the beauty parlour, filed the second case against the journalist at the same court on 28 March bringing the same allegation.
The court asked the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the allegation.
Accused Asim alleged that one after another case has been filed against him after revealing the unethical deeds carried out at the parlour in the name of business.
Expressing concern over his life, the journalist said he came to know about it on Friday and is being subjected to conspiracy.