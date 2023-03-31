Desh TV correspondent sued under DSA

Two separate cases have been filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) against Khulna divisional correspondent of private channel Desh TV following a report on a beauty parlour aired on 18 March, reports UNB.

The news surfaced on Friday when a widespread criticism is going on over the DSA case against Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman.

The two cases were lodged at the court of Khulna Cyber Tribunal Judge Kanika Biswas on 21 and 28 March respectively. The accused journalist is Md Asim.