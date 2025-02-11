Judges have to submit wealth statement before retirement

A Supreme Judicial Council will collect wealth statements of judges and their dependent family members every three years and six months before retirement and publish the reports following review.

The council will also monitor and review the judges’ efficiency, court management, case management and demeanors with lawyers and court related people. These proposals have been laid out in the final report of the judiciary reform commission.

The commission also recommended carrying out necessary reforms and formulating appropriate procedures in order to ensure discipline and accountability of Supreme Court judges.

The cabinet division on Saturday published reports of six reform commissions including that of the judiciary on its website. Eight-member judiciary reform commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Shah Abu Naim Mominur Rahman was formed on 3 October. The 352-page report has put forward various recommendations and proposals on judicial reform in 31 chapters.

The reform commission's report discusses the reform of the Supreme Judicial Council in the chapter 'Appointment and Discipline of Supreme Court Judges'. It states that the council will operate a permanent complaints procedure where litigants, lawyers, court support staff and other concerned persons can report any specific complaints against judges. The council will examine the complaints received after a specified period of time and conduct a full investigation if necessary. The matter should be included in the council's rules of procedure. If the investigation proves that a former judge has violated the code of conduct, he will be warned as a disciplinary measure and, where appropriate, be barred from using the title of 'judge'.