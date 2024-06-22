Dhaka, Delhi agree to collaborate for betterment of both peoples: PM Hasina

Describing the bilateral meeting between Bangladesh and India as very productive, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said both sides agreed to collaborate with each other for the betterment of their people and countries.

“We have agreed to collaborate with each other for the betterment of our people and countries,” she said.

The Bangladesh prime minister made the remarks in a joint press statement after a tete-e-tete and bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as well as signing of several instruments at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday.