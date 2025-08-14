AI in digital journalism: Google News Initiative’s online course

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is having a significant impact on various sectors around the world. Its use, along with related tools, is also on the rise in the field of journalism in many countries. Now, journalists, media professionals, and journalism students in Bangladesh have an opportunity to prepare themselves for the future of digital journalism.

Organised for the first time in Bangladesh under the initiative of the Google News Initiative and managed by Prothom Alo, the program is titled ‘Information Credibility and AI Literacy Training.’