‘Top terror’ Palash dies a week after being shot in Rampura

Yasin Khan Palash, a listed ‘top terror’ who was shot within a month of his release from prison, has died while undergoing treatment. He passed away a week after being shot near his home in Dhaka.

Palash died at around 1:00 am on Friday (12 June) night at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, according to Md. Asaduzzaman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatirjheel Police Station.

Palash, 50, who featured on a previous police list of top terrorists, was known in the underworld as ‘Kailla Palash.’ He had been serving a life sentence in a murder case and was released from prison about just a month ago.