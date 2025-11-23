St Martin’s island: Ships to operate from 1 December

Tourists ships operations to coral island of St Martin’s in the Bay of Bengal are set to resume from 1 December. Overnight stays will also be permitted on the same day. However, no more than two thousand tourists per day will be allowed to travel to St. Martin’s.

Ships will depart from the Nuniachhara jetty in Cox’s Bazar at 7:00am. They will return to Cox’s Bazar from St. Martin’s the following day at 3:00pm. Seven ships have been readied to operate continuously for two months—until 31 January—for tourist travel.

According to the government announcement, St Martin’s was opened to tourists from 1 November. However, because overnight stays were not allowed, not a single tourist has visited the island so far. With ship operations still suspended, no tourists will be able to visit the island in the next eight days either.