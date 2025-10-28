What spiny pufferfish in St Martin’s Island indicates

St. Martin’s Island is an 8-square-kilometer coral-rich island in the Bay of Bengal. To its south lies a smaller detached island, Cheradia. On 17 October, during high tide, a fish got stranded on the western beach of Cheradia. Md. Kamrul Hasan, an official of the Department of Environment, was present there.

Approaching quickly, he discovered a rare species of pufferfish. Such fish are usually not easily seen in this area. Its body was covered with spines. While two species of pufferfish were spotted in other parts of the island’s waters, he had never seen this beautifully coloured spiny pufferfish before here. He could not contain his excitement—because the presence of this species is a significant sign of the return of biodiversity to the island.

Md Kamrul Hasan told Prothom Alo that the presence of spiny pufferfish shows that the government’s measures to protect St. Martin’s environment and biodiversity are beginning to bear fruit. As a result, the number of crabs, turtles, and other species on the island is increasing.