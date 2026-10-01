US deliver 500,000 dengue test kits to support Bangladesh’s health system
The United States, through the USG-funded STRIDES Activity, is providing 500,000 US-made Dengue NS1 rapid diagnostic test kits to Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, advancing the America First Global Health Strategy and supporting the Government of Bangladesh's efforts to detect and manage cases amid the country's ongoing dengue surge.
Chargé d'Affaires Trishita Maula presented the test kits to Minister of Health Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain in a handover ceremony at Kurmitola Multicare Specialised Hospital (KMSH), joined by Health Services Division Secretary, ANM Bazlur Rashid; director general of Health Services, Pravath Chandra Biswas, and KMSH Director Brigadier General, Md Saydur Rahman.
The delegation toured the hospital's emergency room, dengue ward, and diagnostic laboratory, observing frontline health workers treating dengue patients and US-supported equipment strengthening diagnostic capacity.