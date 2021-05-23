I will continue with journalism, says Rozina after release

Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam on Sunday said she will continue with journalism.

“I will continue with journalism. I thank everyone, including journalists, who stood beside me,” she said after being released on bail from Kashimpur High Security Central Jail around 4:00 pm.

A Dhaka court on Sunday granted Rozina Islam interim bail until 15 July. The court of Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate granted the bail on condition of submitting a bond of Tk 5,000 and her passport in the case filed under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act and two sections of Penal Code, by a health ministry official.

Rozina was behind bars from 18 May.