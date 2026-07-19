Bangladeshi passport: ‘Except Israel’ restored, new watermarks to feature Abu Sayed, Mugdho and Wasim

The phrase “Except Israel” has been reinstated on Bangladeshi passports. The Ministry of Home Affairs today, Sunday, issued an official order restoring the wording, which had been removed six years ago during the tenure of the now-ousted Awami League government.

The ministry has also instructed the Department of Immigration and Passports to take the necessary steps to implement the change.

Officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs said that all newly issued passports will carry the phrase “Except Israel”.