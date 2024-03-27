Hijacked ship runs out of food, owner hopes for quick negotiation

The Bangladeshi ship which was hijacked around two weeks ago is running out of food and it prompted the Somali pirates to bring supplies from the shore, according to the ship owner and the merchant marine officers association.

The ship had a food stock of 25 days when it was hijacked on 12 March, and the pirates have been sharing the food for the next 16 days.

The Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association has been maintaining communication with the crew aboard. Its president, Captain Anam Chowdhury, said the pirates usually bring food to the hijacked ship in their own interest. They came to know about bringing Tehari-like foods in MV Abdullah, the Bangladesh-flagged ship.