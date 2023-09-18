PM arrives in NY to attend 78th UNGA session 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today arrived here in USA to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A flight of the British Airways (BA 1593) carrying the premier and her entourage members landed at the JKF International Airport, New York at 10:42 pm (New York time) on 17 September after a four-hour stopover at the Heathrow Airport in London.

Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith and Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran received the prime minister at the airport.

Earlier, a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourages departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for London en route to New York at 10:12am (BD time).

On her way, the premier went round every nook and cranny of the Biman Bangladesh flight and exchanged pleasantries with the passengers.

During her stay in New York on September 17-22, she will attend the first day of the high-level General Debate of the 78th UNGA session at the General Assembly Hall of the UN Headquarters on 19 September while she will address it on 22 September between 1:00pm to 2:00pm local time.

Sheikh Hasina was also invited to join a dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden on 19 September as well.