US ambassador pays courtesy call on agriculture minister
US Ambassador in Dhaka Brent T Christensen today, Monday paid a courtesy call on Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Mohammad Amin Ur Rashid at his Bangladesh secretariat office here.
During the meeting, different bilateral issues of the two countries including agriculture, livestock, and mutual import-export trade dominated the discussion.
Welcoming the US ambassador, the agriculture minister said both the countries have very good relations since long and the US is a development partner of Bangladesh.
He said Bangladesh always welcomes the spirit of cooperation, including agricultural technology, from the United States to further accelerate the agriculture-dependent economy of Bangladesh.
Greeting the newly appointed minister, the US ambassador said his country is interested to further strengthen import-export trade in the agricultural sector.
The agriculture minister also expressed his hope to work jointly on this issue.
Senior officials concerned of the ministry of agriculture were present on the occasion.