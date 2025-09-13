$234b plundered during 15-yr of Hasina regime: FT

There are allegations that around $234 billion was illicitly siphoned off from Bangladesh during ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's 15-year regime, according to a documentary by the Financial Times.

The documentary, titled "Bangladesh's Missing Billions, Stolen in Plain Sight", was published on Thursday at the UK-based Financial Times.

The FT talked to protesters, politicians, business people and experts about how the money was taken out of the country and what, if anything, can be done to get it back.

The documentary started with placing Hasina's dramatic fall from power as the context, featuring student leaders Rafia Rehnuma Hridi and Rezwan Ahmed Rifad, along with FT's South Asia bureau chief John Reed, commodities correspondent Susannah Savage, Spotlight on Corruption deputy director Helen Taylor and Westminster lobby reporter Rafe Uddin.

According to the documentary, the stolen wealth was channeled abroad through over- and under-invoicing of trade, informal transfer systems such as hundi and hawala, and property deals in the United Kingdom.