Two farmers killed by lightning strike in Kurigram

Two farmers were killed in lightning strikes while they were returning home with their cows in Kurigram Sadar upazila on Monday.

The deceased are Md Ashraf Ali, 50, and Ainul Islam, 38, both residents of Kadamtala village in Panchgachhi union of Kurigram Sadar upazila.

The incident occurred in the char area near Kadamtala on Monday afternoon.