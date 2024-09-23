Two farmers killed by lightning strike in Kurigram
Two farmers were killed in lightning strikes while they were returning home with their cows in Kurigram Sadar upazila on Monday.
The deceased are Md Ashraf Ali, 50, and Ainul Islam, 38, both residents of Kadamtala village in Panchgachhi union of Kurigram Sadar upazila.
The incident occurred in the char area near Kadamtala on Monday afternoon.
Locals said Ashraf and Ainul were herding cows in the field when they noticed sudden bad weather and began heading home around 4:00pm.
Ashraf was struck by lightning and died on the spot. Seriously injured Ainul succumbed to his injuries on the way to Kurigram sadar hospital.
Kurigram sadar police station officer-in-charge Masudur Rahman confirmed the incident. The official said, "I have received reports of two farmers killed by lightning strikes." An unnatural death (UD) case will be filed at the police station, he added.