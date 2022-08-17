Form independent body for investigation: Bachelet tells govt

UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet has said she has urged the government to form an independent and specialised mechanism to investigate enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings as her office is ready to advise on the formation of such a body in line with international standards.

"Particularly given the long-standing frustrations at the lack of progress in investigations and other obstacles to justice, I encouraged the government to create an independent, specialised mechanism that works closely with victims, families and civil society to investigate allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings,” she said.

Michelle Bachelet made this remarks while addressing a press conference in the hotel InterContinental Dhaka on Wednesday after warping up her official visit to Bangladesh.