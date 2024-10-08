Over 7000 arrested across country in one week
Police have arrested over 7,000 people across the country in the last one week. Those arrested include accused in the cases filed over student-people uprising as well as accused in narcotics, murder, snatching and other crimes.
This information was gathered from the sources of police headquarters.
Law enforcement agencies faced criticism as important and influential persons belonging to the Awami League government fled the country after the last government was ousted in a student-mass uprising. Failure to arrest the criminals who brandished openly also drew flak. Amid this criticism, police’s endeavors to arrest criminals have somewhat increased within two months of formation of the interim government.
Sources said over a hundred were arrested in Dhaka on average every day last week. During the Awami League’s tenure, around 250-300 would be arrested in the city daily. This number would increase further during any movement or adverse situation. In such times, arrests of people other than political activists would be nominal.
Analyzing information from eight city units, nine ranges (including railway range) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), it was found that 7018 were arrested between 1 and 7 October. Chattogram range police made the most arrests with 1,249 being arrested in the week. Of the city units, Dhaka Metropolitan Police made the most arrests as 763 were caught. RAB has arrested a total of 400 across the country in this period.
Who are being arrested?
Sources said arresting important accused in cases over student-mass uprising is getting highest priority right now. Many ministers of past governments, lawmakers, influential leaders and former government officials were sued in these cases. Many of them were also accused of corruption and other major crimes in the past.
The arrest of those who attacked the student-mass movement, especially those who carried arms, is second on the priority list. The leaders of Awami League and other associate organisations who played an active role in suppressing the movement of those organised the attackers are also being arrested.
At least 222 cases including 190 have reportedly been filed against Sheikh Hasina since the ouster of her government. In most of the cases, ministers of past governments, lawmakers, influential leaders, former inspector general of police, former commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and other current and former officials were sued alongside Sheikh Hasina.
Till today, 45 influential persons including former ministers, lawmakers and people from different professions have so far been arrested. On Sunday, former ministers Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Narayan Chandra Chanda, former principal secretary of PMO and chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Nazibur Rahman were arrested. Some other ministers, lawmakers and former government officials were also arrested last week.
Sources mentioned some reasons for stepping up arrest of the persons linked with the toppled government after two months of its fall. Top officials of police said many of the previous government who indulged in different crimes left the country illegally after the fall of Sheikh Hasina on 5 August, which was criticised by different quarters including students. The drive to nab the accused intensified due to such criticism. Also, the law enforcers are laying extra emphasis on ensuring security centering Durga Puja.
Incidents of use of firearms to suppress the movement were widely documented in news media and social media. Many of these criminals were not arrested. Students Against Discrimination called for taking steps over the issue at different times. As a result, the government has taken the issue seriously. But the drive could not be intensified as police were in complete disarray after the fall of Sheikh Hasina.
Police headquarters sources said police were largely inactive for several days after the fall of Hasina government on 5 August. Although all police stations of the country (639) resumed operations 10 days after the fall of the government, many police stations could go into operation only partially. Some police stations were damaged in attacks during the movement. Morale of the police was also shattered. As a result, police could not launch big drives. But the force has somewhat turned around now after two months.
Police headquarters spokesperson additional IG Inamul Haque told Prothom Alo, “We faced stiff challenges at the beginning due to damage to police stations and vehicles. But now the new leadership in the field is overcoming that situation.”
Regarding the recent arrests, Inamul Haque said that there has been an increase in arrests in areas where crime is high. However, no special operation is on except for the recovery of weapons.