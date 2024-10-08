Over 7000 arrested across country in one week

Police have arrested over 7,000 people across the country in the last one week. Those arrested include accused in the cases filed over student-people uprising as well as accused in narcotics, murder, snatching and other crimes.

This information was gathered from the sources of police headquarters.

Law enforcement agencies faced criticism as important and influential persons belonging to the Awami League government fled the country after the last government was ousted in a student-mass uprising. Failure to arrest the criminals who brandished openly also drew flak. Amid this criticism, police’s endeavors to arrest criminals have somewhat increased within two months of formation of the interim government.

Sources said over a hundred were arrested in Dhaka on average every day last week. During the Awami League’s tenure, around 250-300 would be arrested in the city daily. This number would increase further during any movement or adverse situation. In such times, arrests of people other than political activists would be nominal.

Analyzing information from eight city units, nine ranges (including railway range) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), it was found that 7018 were arrested between 1 and 7 October. Chattogram range police made the most arrests with 1,249 being arrested in the week. Of the city units, Dhaka Metropolitan Police made the most arrests as 763 were caught. RAB has arrested a total of 400 across the country in this period.

