Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed

Sohel Rana, owner of the ill-fated Rana Plaza that collapsed in 2013, killing over 1,100 workers, will remain in jail as the Appellate Division has stayed his bail for six months.

The High Court had granted Rana bail on 1 October in a murder case connected to the tragedy, but the country’s top court has now intervened, citing the severity of the case.

The stay order was issued by a three-member bench, led by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, after the state filed a petition to halt the bail.