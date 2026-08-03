11-party alliance mulls divisional long marches to mount pressure on govt
The Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance is considering organising divisional long marches as part of its ongoing movement demanding implementation of the July National Charter and the referendum verdict.
A proposal to launch the programme on 29 or 30 August was discussed at a recent meeting of the alliance’s liaison committee.
The matter is expected to be taken up at a meeting of the alliance’s top leaders on Monday evening, where they are also set to outline the next phase of the movement.
Multiple alliance sources told Prothom Alo that, in addition to the divisional long marches, proposals include roadside rallies, public meetings, a grand rally in Dhaka, and a series of programmes involving the families of those killed and people injured during the July mass uprising.
Alliance leaders say the primary objective of these programmes is to increase political pressure on the government while also broadening public participation in the movement.
Since the parliamentary election on 12 February, the 11-party alliance has been carrying out a series of programmes demanding implementation of the July National Charter and the referendum verdict as part of its push for constitutional reform. The alliance’s most recent divisional rallies concluded on 25 July.
To determine the next phase of the movement, the alliance’s liaison committee met on 30 July at the residence of the leader of the opposition on Minto Road in Dhaka.
During that meeting, proposals were made for divisional long marches, roadside rallies and public meetings along the routes, a grand rally in the capital, national seminars, and seminars and discussion meetings involving the families of those killed and those injured in the July uprising.
The 11-party alliance, including Jamaat-e-Islami, contested the parliamentary election as a coalition and has since jointly organised various programmes demanding implementation of the July National Charter and the referendum verdict.
According to several alliance sources, the proposals will be discussed at Monday’s meeting of senior leaders before a final decision is made. The alliance is also expected to announce its next round of programmes at its previously scheduled rally in Dhaka’s Paltan on 5 August.
Ataullah Amin, joint secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, one of the alliance partners, told Prothom Alo by phone on Sunday that the liaison committee had proposed the long march programme. “A final decision will be taken at the meeting of the alliance’s top leaders on 3 August (Monday). The schedule and routes will then be finalised,” he said.
First phase may cover three divisions
According to alliance sources, the preliminary plan is to organise long marches from Dhaka to Khulna, Chattogram and Rangpur divisions in the first phase. Several roadside rallies and public meetings are planned along each route to increase participation by local leaders and activists.
After the first phase, similar programmes are planned for Rajshahi, Sylhet, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.
Leaders of the alliance said there had initially been a plan to hold a grand rally in Dhaka in October. However, if the long marches are finalised, the rally may be postponed until November, as the alliance wants to maintain the momentum of the movement through sustained field-level activities.
Public-interest issues to feature prominently
Alliance leaders say implementation of the July National Charter and the referendum verdict remains their central demand. However, the movement will also focus on a range of public-interest issues beyond politics, including the deteriorating law and order situation, load shedding, the gas crisis, rising prices, employment and public hardship.
They believe highlighting people’s day-to-day problems will help broaden the movement’s social support.
Alliance leaders told Prothom Alo that recent programmes attracted not only activists from the 11 parties but also spontaneous participation from ordinary people. Based on that experience, they are planning larger grassroots programmes, particularly with local government elections approaching, to maintain organisational momentum.
A senior leader of one of the alliance’s member parties, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the opposition campaign would remain peaceful despite being directed against the government.
While implementation of the July National Charter and the referendum verdict remains the core demand, public-interest issues will also feature prominently, he said. The alliance will not resort to violent programmes such as arson or hartals and will instead seek to achieve its demands through peaceful mass movements.
Strategy to increase pressure
The alliance has adopted a strategy of intensifying political activities ahead of the local government elections while simultaneously increasing pressure on the government over its demands.
Alliance leaders said the coalition’s successive programmes since the parliamentary election have received a positive response at the grassroots.
However, the government has yet to take any visible steps towards implementing the July National Charter or the referendum verdict. As a result, preparations are under way for larger-scale programmes centred on those demands.
Hamidur Rahman Azad, coordinator of the 11-party alliance and assistant secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami, told Prothom Alo on Sunday that although the movement had received a strong public response, the government had not taken any initiative to implement the alliance’s demands.
“That is why discussions are under way on taking the movement to the next stage. There are proposals for long marches, a grand rally and several other programmes. Once the alliance’s top leaders make a decision, those programmes will be announced in phases,” he said.