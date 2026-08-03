11-party alliance mulls divisional long marches to mount pressure on govt

The Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance is considering organising divisional long marches as part of its ongoing movement demanding implementation of the July National Charter and the referendum verdict.

A proposal to launch the programme on 29 or 30 August was discussed at a recent meeting of the alliance’s liaison committee.

The matter is expected to be taken up at a meeting of the alliance’s top leaders on Monday evening, where they are also set to outline the next phase of the movement.

Multiple alliance sources told Prothom Alo that, in addition to the divisional long marches, proposals include roadside rallies, public meetings, a grand rally in Dhaka, and a series of programmes involving the families of those killed and people injured during the July mass uprising.

Alliance leaders say the primary objective of these programmes is to increase political pressure on the government while also broadening public participation in the movement.