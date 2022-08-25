'Tea Workers Rights Council' in the offing demanding wage hike

Several Panchaet presidents, who took part in the meeting, alleged that people’s representatives, garden owners and government officials are bent on foiling their protest demanding daily wage hike. The tea garden workers have completely rejected the stance of the central leaders of tea garden workers union. The union leaders asked them to stop their movement but they are now continuing their protests separately in different gardens.
The new organisation will help continue the ongoing movement, the Panchaet presidents said adding that fresh programmes would be launched with coordination of Panchaet of tea garden, tea workers and youths.
This correspondent called union’s central general secretary Nipen Paul for his comment on the new organisation but did not respond the calls.
Meanwhile, workers of all the tea gardens of Sreemangal upazila have abstained from work in the 13th day of strike. Tea workers of different gardens were seen protesting from the morning. Students of Khejuri Chhara tea garden boycotted class for two hours and held human chain and protest programme demanding Tk 300 daily wage for tea workers.
Tea workers started a two-hour work abstention a day demanding daily wage hike for four days since 9 August. The workers went on countrywide indefinite strike from 13 August. Although the Bangladesh Tea Workers Union called off the strike after meeting with the government, the general workers are continuing their strike.