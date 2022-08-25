'Tea Workers Rights Council' in the offing demanding wage hike

A new organisation of tea garden workers is going to be formed amidst the ongoing protest demanding increase in the daily wage of the workers.

A discussion has been going on to form the organisation named ‘Cha-Sramik Odhikar Parishad (Tea Workers Rights Council)' rejecting the existing leadership of tea workers union.

A discussion meeting has begun at Kalighat tea garden in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar at 1:00pm on Thursday.

Panchaet leaders and youth would be given priority in the committee of the new organisation.