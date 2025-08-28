Railway East Zone proposes fare hike through additional charges

Bangladesh Railways’ East Zone is planning to introduce a new fare hike for train travel. A proposal in this regard has recently been sent to the Railway Board in Dhaka. If implemented, passengers on at least eight routes under the Railway East Zone will have to pay more.

This time, the railway is not directly raising ticket prices. Instead, fares will increase through the imposition of a “pontage charge”. At present, the fare for a Snigdha-class seat, including VAT, on the non-stop Subarna and Sonar Bangla Express trains on the Dhaka–Chattogram route is Tk 855.

With the new charge, the fare will rise to Tk 945, meaning passengers will have to pay Tk 90 more. Depending on the type of train and seat class, the hike will range between Tk 15 and Tk 220. The last time railway fares were increased was in the 2016–17 fiscal.

According to railway terminology, the pontage charge is an additional fee levied when a railway line includes a bridge or similar structure. In such cases, a bridge 100 meters in length will be considered equivalent to 2.5 kilometres of distance. This artificially increases the route length on paper, and fares rise accordingly.