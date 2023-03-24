RAJUK annex raided, 150 files recovered

One such plot owner who has had to suffer because of the files, told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that he had recently gone to RAJUK regarding the lease document of a plot that he had recently been allotted. But he was told that the file couldn't be found. Only after he paid bribes did the file surface. However, he didn't reveal the names of the persons who took the bribes and how much he had to pay.
Earlier, on 15 October 2019, during a drive lead by the RAJUK chairman at the time, Sultan Ahmed, the files of 70 plots were found in a room of the annex building. Later a case was filed with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against nine persons, including six officials and employees of RAJUK.
In the case it was said that instead of keeping track in a register of where the files were located and also sending the files back to the record room when the work was over, the files were surreptitiously kept to one side. Also, seals of many officials were made unlawfully to forge documents and leases, misappropriating government resources.
When asked about Thursday's drive, Mohammad Nurul Islam told Prothom Alo, the drive had been carried out in the RAJUK annex building. RAJUK's executive magistrate and other senior officials were present at the time. A total of 150 files of the Purbachal project plot were recovered in the raid. Instructions were also issued to return all files pertaining to the Purbachal plots back to the record room within three working days. After three days, the matter will be checked again for an update of the files.