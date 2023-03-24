RAJUK annex raided, 150 files recovered

Around 150 files have been recovered from rooms of RAJUK officers and employees. The files were dealing with the plots of the new Purbachal township of RAJUK, the capital city development authority. The files were found yesterday, Thursday, during a drive headed by the RAJUK member (estate) Mohammad Nurul Islam.

According to the rules, these files should have been kept in the RAJUK record room. But instead of keeping the files there, these were kept with the officials and employees. No immediate action has been taken against anyone in this connection.

There are allegations that certain unscrupulous officers and employees are involved in all sorts of forgery and are using these files to harass the owners of the plots. They allegedly create all sorts of delays saying the files can't be found and then resort to unethical means of taking money from the plot owners. If the plot files were kept in the proper place and found in time, then the plot owners would not have to face such harassment, say the owners of the plots.