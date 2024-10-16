Earlier it was ‘fictitious’ case, now accused made ‘at-will’

On 2 September, two cases were registered in connection with the deaths of two individuals in Dhaka’s Jatrabari during the quota reform movement for government jobs. An executive magistrate from the Dhaka district administration, along with a director, a deputy director, and an assistant director of the environment department, have been named as accused in the cases.

The investigation suggests that a leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and his son-in-law are behind the allegations.

The accused officials conducted a raid and subsequently filed a case concerning the unregistered cold storage owned by the BNP leader’s son-in-law. Notably, the director of the Department of Environment, who is among the accused, is also a former son-in-law of the BNP leader.

Across the country, cases related to the murders during the movement of Students Against Discrimination and the mass uprising are being filed. Many of these cases involve claims of prior enmity and political vendettas, with some individuals being accused as part of schemes for extortion and harassment.

In numerous instances, the choice of who is accused is being influenced by BNP leaders or their affiliated organisations in the respective places.