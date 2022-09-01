PM stresses boosting food production, savings, maintaining austerity

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday reiterated her call to the countrymen to put concentration on boosting food production, doing savings and showing austerity in all stages in the wake of global crisis.

"I am again urging all to be active in enhancing food production, so the people of Bangladesh don't face any suffering during the world economic recession. We have to do our arrangement by our own," she said.

The premier was addressing the opening ceremony of 24th National Convention and 43rd Council of the Institute of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) at Osmani Memorial Auditorium as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

Sheikh Hasina also called upon the countrymen to maintain austerity as price of all essential items has shot up across the globe due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

"We, all have to maintain austerity, have to do saving and have to avoid extra expenditure," she said.

The people of the country will have to be very careful as global economic situation is worsening day by day, she added.