Election campaign with live eagle in Rajshahi, complaint filed

In Rajshahi, there are allegations of an election campaign featuring a live eagle bird on behalf of an independent candidate.

A photo depicting such campaigning has circulated on Facebook, prompting a representative of the Awami League candidate in the constituency to file a written complaint with the election inquiry committee on Saturday afternoon.

The independent candidate for the Rajshahi-5 (Durgapur and Puthia) seat is former vice president of the district Jubo League, Obaidur Rahman, and his electoral symbol is eagle.

According to complaints and local sources, one of his supporters engaged in the campaign with a live eagle.

Abdul Wadud, running as the Awami League candidate in the same seat, is the district Awami League general secretary. His chief election representative, lawyer Abdus Samad, filed the written complaint with the election inquiry committee.