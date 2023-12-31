Election campaign with live eagle in Rajshahi, complaint filed

In Rajshahi, there are allegations of an election campaign featuring a live eagle bird on behalf of an independent candidate.
A photo depicting such campaigning has circulated on Facebook, prompting a representative of the Awami League candidate in the constituency to file a written complaint with the election inquiry committee on Saturday afternoon.
The independent candidate for the Rajshahi-5 (Durgapur and Puthia) seat is former vice president of the district Jubo League, Obaidur Rahman, and his electoral symbol is eagle.
According to complaints and local sources, one of his supporters engaged in the campaign with a live eagle.
Abdul Wadud, running as the Awami League candidate in the same seat, is the district Awami League general secretary. His chief election representative, lawyer Abdus Samad, filed the written complaint with the election inquiry committee.
According to the complaint, on 27 December, a supporter of independent candidate Obaidur Rahman, Md Kabirul Islam, was allegedly seen campaigning with a live eagle bird. This action is considered a violation of the election code of conduct, and legal action has been requested against the individual.
The complainant, lawyer Abdus Samad, pointed out that campaigning with live birds is a clear violation of the Endangered Species Act. He urged the Election Inquiry Committee to take appropriate legal action in response.
The supporter, Kabirul Islam, could not be contacted for a comment. Meanwhile, independent candidate Obaidur Rahman stated that he was unaware of whether any worker or supporter engaged in such an act.