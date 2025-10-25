Century-old paddle steamer PS Mahsud to resume service on Dhaka-Barishal route
Bangladesh’s century-old historic paddle steamer, PS Mahsud, is set to resume service on the Dhaka–Barishal river route next month, blending the nation’s rich riverine heritage with tourism, officials said Friday.
Brigadier General (retd.) M. Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the Ministry of Shipping, said the steamer, under the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), has been restored with modern facilities and safety measures after long-term preservation.
“PS Mahsud is now fully ready. Today’s trial trip from Sadarghat to Dhaka–Munshiganj is verifying its mechanical and navigation capabilities. The formal inauguration on the Dhaka–Barishal route will be held on November 15 with a grand ceremony, after which it will operate as a regular tourism service,” he added.
Highlighting the cultural significance, Dr. Hossain said, “PS Mahsud is more than a vessel; it is a living symbol of Bangladesh’s river culture and heritage. We want the new generation to witness how rivers were once the lifeline of communication and culture.”
The adviser also noted plans to renovate other historic steamer vessels, including PS Ostrich, PS Lepcha and PS Turn, aiming to preserve river heritage and expand river-based tourism.
The restored PS Mahsud retains its original structure and historic design, while engines, safety and fire protection systems have been modernized.
The steamer now features tourist-friendly decks, modern cabins and digital navigation systems.
The vessel will operate from Dhaka to Barishal on Fridays and return on Saturdays, offering passengers a unique journey through Bangladesh’s river landscapes, history, and heritage.
International standard safety equipment, lifeboats, fire safety systems, and GPS have been added, and the low-emission engine will reduce river pollution. A crew of 25 trained officers and sailors will manage operations.
The trial voyage was attended by Ministry of Shipping Secretary (Routine) Delowara Begum, BIWTC Chairman Md. Salim Ullah, and other senior officials of the ministry and its affiliated agencies.