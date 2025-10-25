Century-old paddle steamer PS Mahsud to resume service on Dhaka-Barishal route

“PS Mahsud is now fully ready. Today’s trial trip from Sadarghat to Dhaka–Munshiganj is verifying its mechanical and navigation capabilities. The formal inauguration on the Dhaka–Barishal route will be held on November 15 with a grand ceremony, after which it will operate as a regular tourism service,” he added.

Highlighting the cultural significance, Dr. Hossain said, “PS Mahsud is more than a vessel; it is a living symbol of Bangladesh’s river culture and heritage. We want the new generation to witness how rivers were once the lifeline of communication and culture.”

The adviser also noted plans to renovate other historic steamer vessels, including PS Ostrich, PS Lepcha and PS Turn, aiming to preserve river heritage and expand river-based tourism.