Time of registration for postal voting extended till 25 Dec

“Regarding out-of-country voting, we had said the deadline was till 18 December. This deadline has been extended till 25 December midnight. According to Bangladesh Standard Time, we have extended it by another week; until 25 December,” he said.

The EC Secretary said many expatriates have said that it would be better if the time is extended. “We also observed that there is an opportunity to extend the time. The good news is that the time can be extended.” He said now anyone from anywhere in the world can register to vote by downloading the app.

Akhtar Ahmed said the EC will start the registration process for ICPV In-Country Postal Voting in a 15- day period after the announcement of the election schedule.

According to the postal voting update information published on the EC website, a total of 123,089 expatriate voters have registered through the ’Postal Vote BD’ app until 5 pm on Monday.