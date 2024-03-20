Gazipur gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 14
Death toll from the gas cylinder blast in Gazipur’s Kaliakoir upazila rises to 14, as another burn victim died early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Kamala Khatun, 65.
Kamala, who received 80 per cent burn injuries, breathed her last around 4:30 am at the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Tariqul Islam, a resident medical officer at the institute.
Condition of eight to nine more victims, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital, is also critical, added the doctor.
Solaiman Molla, Mansur Ali, Tayeba, Ariful Islam, Mahidul, Nargis Khatun, Zahirul Islam, Motaleb, Md Solaiman, Rabbi, Tawhid, Yeasin and Mashiur previously died from burn injuries from the blast.
At least 35 people, including women and children, sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in Kaliakoir on 13 March.
One patient was admitted with 100 per cent burns while three were hospitalised with 95 per cent burns, and 16 were hospitalised with over 50 per cent burns, according to sources at the hospital.
Locals said a fire broke out from a gas cylinder at a house in Telir Chala area of Mouchak in Kaliakoir that evening. When residents of the house threw the cylinder out on the road, the explosion occurred.