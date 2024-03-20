Gazipur gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 14

Death toll from the gas cylinder blast in Gazipur’s Kaliakoir upazila rises to 14, as another burn victim died early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kamala Khatun, 65.

Kamala, who received 80 per cent burn injuries, breathed her last around 4:30 am at the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Tariqul Islam, a resident medical officer at the institute.