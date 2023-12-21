BNP's blockades increasing to obstruct elections: Foreign ministry

After failing to obtain political support and popularity, BNP and a section of their allies have intensified their activities to make blockades effective in a bid to obstruct the upcoming elections slated to be held on 7 January.

The foreign ministry in their Facebook posts made this allegation on Thursday.

According to the posts, when a participatory and competitive election with festivity is going to be held on 7 January, a quarter is trying to derail the democratic processes of Bangladesh.

The foreign ministry said BNP supporters have been carrying out vandalism and arson attacks to create panic and unnecessary pressure on the government to meet their controversial demands.