BNP's blockades increasing to obstruct elections: Foreign ministry

After failing to obtain political support and popularity, BNP and a section of their allies have intensified their activities to make blockades effective in a bid to obstruct the upcoming elections slated to be held on 7 January.
The foreign ministry in their Facebook posts made this allegation on Thursday.
According to the posts, when a participatory and competitive election with festivity is going to be held on 7 January, a quarter is trying to derail the democratic processes of Bangladesh.
The foreign ministry said BNP supporters have been carrying out vandalism and arson attacks to create panic and unnecessary pressure on the government to meet their controversial demands.
The glaring example of their violence took place on 13 December. The BNP-Jamaat activists deliberately removed a 20 feet of railway track.. As a result, the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express derailed at around 4:00am. One was killed and 50 others injured in the incident.
The incident is a result of a 36-hour blockade enforced by the BNP.
On 19 December, four people including a mother and her son were killed as miscreants set afire three compartments of Mohanganj Express train in the city's Tejgaon.
The foreign ministry in their Facebook posts said the people and the government of Bangladesh have been taking tough measures against these violent activities as the election is nearing. They are committed to maintain peace and continue the socio-economic development of the country despite these challenges.