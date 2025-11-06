Govt approves ordinance with death penalty for enforced disappearance
The Council of Advisers of the interim government has given final approval to the draft of the Prevention, Remedy, and Protection against Enforced Disappearance Ordinance, 2025.
The proposed law includes provisions for severe punishment, including the death penalty, for the crime of enforced disappearance.
The draft ordinance received its final approval at the Council of Advisers’ meeting held today, Thursday, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
Earlier, the draft had received policy approval.
Following today’s meeting, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam held a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, where he announced the decisions made at the meeting.