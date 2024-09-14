Elections won’t be unacceptable without Awami League: Badiul Alam

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of ‘Citizens for Good Governance’ (SHUJAN), has said that elections will “not be unacceptable” without Awami League’s participation.

Awami League has completely destroyed the electoral system in this country by conducting “dummy, one-sided and midnight” elections, he said.

Majumdar, also head of the Commission for Electoral System Reforms, made these remarks on Saturday while speaking at the shadow parliament debate competition organised by the Debate for Democracy at the FDC Auditorium, in the capital.

Chairman of Debate for Democracy Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran presided over the event.