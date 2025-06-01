ISPR protests Indian media’s report on ‘Military Operations Zone’ in Bangladesh
Bangladesh Army has protested an article titled “Bangladesh to declare Cox’s Bazar to Bandarban area as a military operations zone” by Northeast News, an Indian news outlet.
The article by Northeast News is a clear example of deliberate disinformation propagated by segments of the Indian media seeking to destabilise Bangladesh’s internal cohesion and undermine its armed forces, says a press release of Inter Services Public Relations.
“The insinuation that the Bangladesh Army supports insurgent actors, is not only baseless but malicious. Such speculative reporting, devoid of evidence, reflects a broader agenda to sow discord and mislead the public,” says the ISPR.
“The Bangladesh Army has always upheld the highest standards of professionalism and remains resolutely committed to protecting the nation’s sovereignty, integrity, and constitutional order. There will be no compromise on national interest—now or ever. This narrative is not journalism; it is part of a sustained smear campaign. Bangladesh stands united and aligned firmly in defence of its people and its territory,” it added.