Flood-control embankments increasing crop risks in Sunamganj haor

Embankments constructed each year at considerable public expense to protect crops in the haor wetlands of Sunamganj are now creating new challenges.

The natural flow of rainwater has been obstructed, leading to waterlogging in several areas, while in others, breaches in embankments have caused paddy fields to be inundated.

This year, the recurrence of waterlogging has brought renewed scrutiny to the annual implementation of numerous embankment projects in the haor.

In an effort to relieve waterlogging, local communities have cut sections of embankments in various locations, while clashes have erupted over efforts to protect them.

Farmers within the same haor have become divided—some advocating for cutting the embankments, others for preserving them. The administration has had to impose section 144 in two areas to prevent embankment cutting. In one tragic incident, a young man lost his life after being buried under soil while attempting to cut an embankment.