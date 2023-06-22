Myanmar’s objection halts work on Naf Tourism Park

Development work of the Naf Tourism Park has come to a halt due to objections from Myanmar. The park was supposed to be constructed on Jaliyar Dwip, an island at the mouth of the Naf river. Myanmar has objected to sand extraction from the Naf river for the construction of the park.

Naf Tourism Park is one of several tourist centres being constructed by Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA). The government acquired the land on Jaliar Dwip for the Naf Tourism Centre after a long legal battle with former member of the parliament (MP) Abdur Rahman Bodi. The area of the island is 291 acres.

According to BEZA, the government approved the master plan for the Naf Tourism Park on 19 February 2020. There were plans to build hotels and eco-cottages, cable cars, hanging bridges and floating jetties there. BEZA also has plans to construct a children's amusement park and an underwater restaurant there.