Bailey Road fire: Building manager, three others on two-day remand

A court in Dhaka has placed four people, including Munshi Hamimul Alam, manager of gutted Green Cozy Cottage, on remand for two days, in a case filed over deaths of 46 people in a fire incident in the multi-storey building on the Bailey Road on Thursday.

The court of chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) in Dhaka passed the order on Saturday. The three others are – Jainuddin Jisan, manager of Kacchi Bhai restaurant, Anwarul Haque and Shafiqur Rahman, owners of Chumuk, another eatery of the building.