Bailey Road fire: Building manager, three others on two-day remand
A court in Dhaka has placed four people, including Munshi Hamimul Alam, manager of gutted Green Cozy Cottage, on remand for two days, in a case filed over deaths of 46 people in a fire incident in the multi-storey building on the Bailey Road on Thursday.
The court of chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) in Dhaka passed the order on Saturday. The three others are – Jainuddin Jisan, manager of Kacchi Bhai restaurant, Anwarul Haque and Shafiqur Rahman, owners of Chumuk, another eatery of the building.
However, the case statement did not mention Shafiqur Rahman.
According to the police and court sources, the police arrested the four in the case and produced them before the court on Saturday, with a seven-day remand plea. On the flip side, a petition was filed with the court, seeking rejection of the remand plea.
The court heard arguments from both sides and awarded the four two-day remand each.
A massive fire ripped through the seven-storey building on Thursday, leaving 46 people dead and 12 injured. 13 units of Fire Service went to the spot immediately and brought the blaze under control at around 11:50 pm.
Some 75 people were rescued alive from the scene. However, none of the injured is out of danger yet.