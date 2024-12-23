ACC opens probe into alleged Rooppur nuclear project graft

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has initiated an enquiry into allegations of corruption, embezzlement and money laundering involved in Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.

A special team of five ACC officials are conducting the entire enquiry, according to an ACC report titled 'A summary on alleged corruption and embezzlement in Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project'.

Information from various open sources stated that the aforementioned project has been marred by financial irregularities amounting to about $5 billion.

The report implicates ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her Son Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed (Joy) and niece Tulip Siddiq embezzled $5 Billion from overpriced $12.65 billion Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

It is alleged that these individuals siphoned offs substantial sums of money through various offshore accounts in Malaysia, following questionable procurement practices related to the overpriced construction of the entire Nuclear Plant.