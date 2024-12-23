ACC opens probe into alleged Rooppur nuclear project graft
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has initiated an enquiry into allegations of corruption, embezzlement and money laundering involved in Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.
A special team of five ACC officials are conducting the entire enquiry, according to an ACC report titled 'A summary on alleged corruption and embezzlement in Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project'.
Information from various open sources stated that the aforementioned project has been marred by financial irregularities amounting to about $5 billion.
The report implicates ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her Son Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed (Joy) and niece Tulip Siddiq embezzled $5 Billion from overpriced $12.65 billion Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.
It is alleged that these individuals siphoned offs substantial sums of money through various offshore accounts in Malaysia, following questionable procurement practices related to the overpriced construction of the entire Nuclear Plant.
It has also been stated that the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project, which was initially launched with the noble goal of addressing Bangladesh's growing energy needs, now appears to be overshadowed by these serious allegations, the ACC report said.
The claims of kickbacks, mismanagement, money laundering, and potential abuse of power raise significant concerns about the integrity of the project and the use of public funds.
The allegations of corruption against Tulip Siddiq's family members:
Tulip's paternal uncle, Tarique Ahmed Siddique, is the Security Advisor to the deposed Bangladeshi Prime Minister, his wife and daughter are stakeholders in a fake company named Prochchaya Limited (Incorporation Certificate Number C-75659/09, dated 25 March 2009).
This company, in affiliation with a cheat fund company named Destiny Group, had laundered around $900 million to different countries, including the United Kingdom and has opened a company named Zumana Investment & Properties Limited [Incorporation Certificate Number 7417417, dated 25 October 2010] in the United Kingdom by investigating dirty money, the ACC said.
Various newspapers claim in the UK and worldwide that Labour Party MP Tulip Siddiq has maintained discreet connections with Moscow since she met President Putin.
Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Joy launder $300m to US:
According to other allegation, the name of Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed (Joy) first came up as a money laundering suspect in the United States versus Rizvi Ahmed case in 2014.
Later, a probe conducted by a powerful US intelligence agency uncovered serious financial scams involving Sajeeb Wazed.
It has also noted that in particular, information emerged that money was being laundered from various offshore bank accounts in Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands in his name to various bank accounts in Washington and New York in the United States and London in the United Kingdom through a local money exchange entity.
The US intelligence agency also confirmed the matter through their London representative and found evidence of serious financial irregularities and money laundering committed by Sajeeb Wazed.
It has also mentioned that Linda Samuels, Senior Trial Attorney of the Department of Justice, contacted Special Agent La Prevot and found that $300 million was deposited from Bangladesh to various bank accounts in the United States, the report said.
Moreover, the commission has initiated a new enquiry into Tk 800 billion corruption allegations against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed, her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and Rehana's daughter and British minister Tulip Siddiq.
The alleged corruption involving Tk 800 billion occurred in nine projects, including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and the Special Ashrayan Project during the Awami League government between 2009 and 2023, according to the allegation.
Recently, the special enquiry team has collected the preliminary identity documents from Election Commission office and from Immigration and Passport Department.
A special requisition report has been sent to Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) for supplying relevant documents and statements of offshore bank accounts running by the name of the suspected persons, according to the ACC report.