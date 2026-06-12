India's new high commissioner to Bangladesh arrives by road

India's new high commissioner, Dinesh Trivedi, has arrived in Bangladesh by road. He entered the country through the Benapole–Petrapole land port shortly after 11:30 am today, Friday.

Officials from the Indian High Commission and Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to this correspondent that Dinesh Trivedi, a former Union Railway Minister of India and a BJP leader, will travel from Jashore to Dhaka by road. He is arriving in Dhaka accompanied by his wife, Mrinal Trivedi.