India's new high commissioner to Bangladesh arrives by road
India's new high commissioner, Dinesh Trivedi, has arrived in Bangladesh by road. He entered the country through the Benapole–Petrapole land port shortly after 11:30 am today, Friday.
Officials from the Indian High Commission and Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to this correspondent that Dinesh Trivedi, a former Union Railway Minister of India and a BJP leader, will travel from Jashore to Dhaka by road. He is arriving in Dhaka accompanied by his wife, Mrinal Trivedi.
In April this year, the Government of India appointed Dinesh Trivedi as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh. In the 55-year history of relations between the two countries, this is the first time India has sent a politician to Bangladesh as its High Commissioner. He has succeeded career diplomat Pranay Verma. Pranay Verma has since taken up his new post as India's Ambassador to Brussels.
In 2020, India's then High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami entered Bangladesh through the Akhaura–Agartala border crossing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when international flights were suspended, he had traveled to Bangladesh by road.