Govt embarks on 60 landmark initiatives in 2 months: spokesman
Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Spokesperson Mahdi Amin on Saturday said the government has embarked on 60 landmark initiatives within two months it started the journey on 17 February this year.
"We all know that the current government marked the completion of two months of its tenure on Friday . . . I am presenting 60 of the effective steps taken by the Honorable Prime Minister in the last two months reflecting the people's aspirations to ensure progress of the state and every citizen," he said.
Mahdi Amin, also Prime Minister's adviser, said this while addressing a press conference at the PMO on Saturday afternoon on the government's performance in the last two months.
Presenting the initiatives, he said as per the election pledge of the Prime Minister, the pilot project to provide ''Family Card'' to every household for women's empowerment has been completed.
Already 37,567 families have received the ''Family Cards'' while each of the beneficiaries are being given a monthly cash assistance of Tk 2,500, making it an international role model of women's economic, familial, and social empowerment, he added.
Besides, the government has introduced the ''Farmer Card'' with 10 benefits and cash support for farmers, the PMO spokesperson said, adding, more than 22,000 marginal, smallholder, and medium farmers in 10 districts have received the card.
Loans up to Tk 10,000, including interest, for nearly 1.2 million smallholder and marginal farmers have been waived, he said.
Mahdi said to maintain constitutional obligations and legal continuity, within a very short time, the government set a unique example of parliamentary democracy by resolving 133 ordinances in the first session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS).
Among them, 16 ordinances, including the Human Rights Commission and enforced disappearance prevention ordinance, will be reintroduced as bills in the JS after further review, he added.
A programme has been launched nationwide to excavate and re-excavate 20,000 kilometers of rivers, canals, and water bodies, the PMO spokesperson said, adding, despite the increase in fuel prices around the world, the government has kept fuel prices under control through subsidies and special diplomatic efforts.
Through rooftop solar and net metering, 35 MW electricity has been added to the national grid, he said, adding, the target has been set to generate 10,000 MW from renewable sources, especially through solar, by 2030.
Besides, a pilot project for fuel cards has already been launched, the PM's adviser said.
Since controlling commodity prices is one of the government's priorities, he said, even during Ramadan, prices remained stable compared to previous years, and supply chains continued despite the liquidity crisis.
The government has launched monthly allowances for religious leaders of mosques, temples, monasteries, and churches, which will be expanded gradually, Mahdi said.
Relief and gifts were distributed among the destitute people nationwide during Eid-ul-Fitr, he said, adding, steps has been taken to modernise the zakat system.
An initiative has been taken to launch "Expatriate Card" while Hajj cost has been reduced by Tk 12,000 per ticket and Nusuk Hajj Card was introduced in the country this year for the first time, the PM's adviser said.
Noting that there are 468,220 vacant posts in all ministries and government offices of the country, he said six-month, one-year and five-year action plans have been formulated to fill the vacant posts.
Mahdi said that a five-year strategic framework is being formulated to transform the economy into a trillion-dollar economy by 2034, and to facilitate foreign investment, the requirement for prior approval from the central bank for repatriation of investments up to Tk 1 billion has been lifted.
He said that the payment of salaries and bonuses to industrial workers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr has been ensured, and in addition to reopening the Malaysian labour market, initiatives have been taken to sign bilateral agreements with seven European countries to find new labour markets.
Regarding the government's initiatives in the health sector, the PMO spokesperson said it has been announced to recruit 100,000 health workers to ensure primary healthcare
About the steps on the education section, Mahdi Amin said a decision has been taken to waive admission fees.
A bank guarantee of up to Tk 1 million has been arranged for higher education abroad, he added.
Stressing the importance of sports and tree plantation, Mahdi said that a 200 million tree plantation programme has been undertaken in 5 years and the recruitment of sports teachers has started in every upazila.
Regarding the reduction in state expenditure, he said that the Prime Minister is staying at his own house instead of using the state building Jamuna and has limited the VVIP protocol.
The historic decision to not accept duty-free cars and government plots for ministers has been implemented, the PM’s adviser added.
The government has taken the Padma Barrage Project to ensure adequate water during the dry season, he said, adding, steps have been taken for cleanliness drives to prevent dengue, amendments to laws to prevent river encroachment and pollution.
Besides, initiatives have been taken to strengthen asset identification and legal assistance to bring back money laundered abroad, the PMO spokesperson said.
Noting that the Prime Minister's 60 landmark steps in the two months of government are an unforgettable achievement Mahdi said, "The Prime Minister has restored the trust of the country’s people. He is working to build a prosperous Bangladesh by implementing the promises made in the election manifesto”.
Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the PMO spokesperson said that the government is moving ahead at a fast pace in implementing the promises made in the election manifesto, adding that the government has adopted a 180-day action plan to ensure the progress of every citizen.
Speaking about the BNP journey towards forming government through 12 February general elections, he said after a long exile, Tarique Rahman’s return to the homeland was not only a historic event for Bangladesh but also for world politics.
Since then, the PMO spokesperson said, international media have begun to consider Tarique Rahman as the inevitable Prime Minister and have published extensive features on his leadership, vision, and policies.
“The landslide victory in the 12 February election has been described by local and international media and observers as the resurgence of democracy and the reflection of the people’s aspirations,” Mahdi said.
Heads of state from about all countries of the world have sent congratulatory messages, expressed interest in working with the democratic government, and extended heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister, he added.
The PMO spokesperson said that although a certain group resorted to multifaceted disinformation under an orchestrated manner during the long fascist regime, conscious citizens had built up strong resistance against that.
About the Prime Minister’s place in the Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026, he said it is a matter of great joy and pride.
“Through this recognition, his visionary leadership, immense courage, and outstanding contribution to restoring democracy have been acknowledged internationally,” Mahdi added.
Prime Minister’s Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly, Speech Writer Mahfuzur Rahman, Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman and deputy press secretaries Jahidul Islam Rony, Mostafa Zulfiquar Hasan (Hasan Shiplu) and Md Suzauddhowla were present at the briefing, among others.