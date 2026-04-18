Govt embarks on 60 landmark initiatives in 2 months: spokesman

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Spokesperson Mahdi Amin on Saturday said the government has embarked on 60 landmark initiatives within two months it started the journey on 17 February this year.

"We all know that the current government marked the completion of two months of its tenure on Friday . . . I am presenting 60 of the effective steps taken by the Honorable Prime Minister in the last two months reflecting the people's aspirations to ensure progress of the state and every citizen," he said.

Mahdi Amin, also Prime Minister's adviser, said this while addressing a press conference at the PMO on Saturday afternoon on the government's performance in the last two months.

Presenting the initiatives, he said as per the election pledge of the Prime Minister, the pilot project to provide ''Family Card'' to every household for women's empowerment has been completed.

Already 37,567 families have received the ''Family Cards'' while each of the beneficiaries are being given a monthly cash assistance of Tk 2,500, making it an international role model of women's economic, familial, and social empowerment, he added.