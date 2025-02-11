Attack on Amar Ekushey Book Fair bookstall: 205 citizens condemn, protest the incident

The government has been gradually failing to provide public security, especially, to protect the freedom of religions and freedom of expressions of all people. As a result, the fallen fascist regime has been able to show that Bangladesh has fallen to the clutch of militancy and the interim government has failed extremely, thus, they have trying to get the support at home and aboard, the statement read.

The statement said, “Amid this situation, we urge people from walks of life in Bangladesh who participated in the July mass uprising and uphold the desire of uprising, to altogether resist the various plots and conspiracies and provocations of Awami League and various religious fascism at home and abroad.

Those who are instigating people from aboard are actually making the falling fascist forces more relevant through creating and politics of division in the country, as well as handing over various arms to the fascist forces, and creating dangers for the government, thus, they are playing role to weaken the mass uprising. As result, these citizens urged all to stay alert from any religious and communal provocations.